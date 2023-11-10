Home

Education

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Begins At mcc.nic.in; Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Begins At mcc.nic.in; Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling. For 100 per

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling. For 100 per cent All India Quota(AIQ), there will be two rounds of SS AIQ online counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET SS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE)will be eligible.

Trending Now

The NEET SS 2023 registered candidates can fill their choices till November 14, 11:55 PM, choice locking will be done between 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM of November 14. After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in the online allotment process) and payment of the counseling fee, you have to fill in your choice of subjects and institutions/colleges in order of preference. Once the choice is filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices.

You may like to read

If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, the submitted choices by him/her will be automatically locked on the notified date & at the notified time, however you will be allowed to take a print of your choices after that but you will not be permitted to modify your choices. The step-by-step guide registration process has been explained below:

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Process | Explained

Main counselling Registration which will include payment of the non-refundable registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of Choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical College/institute against 1 Round.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Schedule(Date And Time)

Name of the event and check important dates Registration/Payment Facility: Registration Facility will be available from 8th Nov.,2023 up to 12:00 NOON of 14th Nov., 2023 ( as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available from 8th Nov., 2023 up to 03:00 PM of 14th Nov., 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking: Choice Filling available from 8th Nov., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Nov., 2023. Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 14th Nov. upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Nov., 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment: 15th Nov. to 16th Nov., 2023 Result: 17th Nov., 2023 Reporting: 18th Nov., 2023 to 24th Nov., 2023

NEET SS Counselling 2023 FAQs: Round 1 Registration

Do I have to report to any Counselling Centre for registration or choice filling?

No, Online registration and choice filling can be done from a place of convenience (including from home) using the internet. Candidates are advised not to use mobile phones for registration and choice-filling purposes. Registration may be done by candidates using the desktop, laptop, iPad etc. having internet connectivity.

What documents are required at the time of Counseling?

Ans.: Since it is online allotment (Online Counselling) process, no documents will be required for participating in online allotment process. However, you are required to carry Original Certificates/Documents at time of Reporting for Admission against the allotted seat. Without original Certificate/Documents candidates will not be allowed or admission at the time of reporting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.