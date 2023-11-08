Home

Education

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in

Candidates can make their selections from November 8 to 14 (11:55 pm).

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The NEET SS Counselling 2023 dates have been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and registration for the first round begins today, November 8, 2023. Qualified and interested candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in. The MCC will conduct NEET Super Specialty counselling in two rounds. As mentioned, the first phase of registration begins on November 8 and the deadline to apply is November 14, 2023, at 12 noon. The candidates can make the payment between November 8, 2023, and November 14, 2023. The payment window will remain open till 3 p.m.

Trending Now

Candidates can make their selections from November 8 to 14 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking option will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on November 14.

You may like to read

Candidates will be unable to alter their choices once they have been filled and locked. MCC will process the seat allotment from November 15, 2023, to November 16, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Schedule

Registration/Payment Facility: November 8 to 14, 2023

Choice Filling/ Locking: November 8 to 14, 2023

Processing of Seat Allotment: November 15 and 16, 2023

Result: November 17, 2023

Reporting: November 18 to 24, 2023

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the NEET SS Counselling 2023 official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the NEET SS counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Fill out the allocation options.

Step 5: Pay the registration money and then click the final submission link.

The NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Candidates who were assigned seats in Round 1 should report to their assigned Institute between November 18, 2023 and November 24, 2023. NEET SS Counselling Round 2 will begin on November 27, 2023. Candidates can refer to the notice for more information on counselling dates, fees, a list of essential documents, and so on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.