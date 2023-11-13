Home

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow; What’s Next?

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process from November 15 to November 16. The NEET SS result will be declared on November 17.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon; Check Cut-Off, Number of Rounds

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the round 1 registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2023 counselling tomorrow, November 14, 2023. The NEET SS counselling registration and choice filling can be done through the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 100% AIQ counselling for NEET SS. There will be two rounds of SS AIQ online counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET SS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE)will be eligible.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Questions You Must Ask Regarding Round 1 Registration

Do I have to report to any Counselling centre for registration or choice filling?

No, Online registration and choice filling can be done from place of convenience (including from home) using internet. Candidates are advised not to use mobile phones for registration and choice filling purposes. Registration may be done by candidates using desktop, laptop, I-pad etc. having internet connectivity.

How much time will I be given to join the allotted course?

Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the Counselling schedule. However, candidates are advised to join as early as possible and not to wait for last day of joining, due to different schedule of holiday/working hours in various Medical Colleges, also keeping in view that medical colleges will have to furnish information about joining/non-joining online to Medical Counselling Committee. In some of the colleges it takes 2 to 3 days’ time for completion of admission formalities.

What documents are required at the time of Counseling?

Since it is online allotment (Online Counselling) process, no documents will be required for participating in online allotment process. However, you are required to carry OriginalCertificates/Documents at time of Reporting for

Admission against the allotted seat. Without original Certificate/Documents candidates willnot be allowed or admission at the time of reporting.

What documents are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical College?

Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical College are as mentioned below:

Provisional Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council. Students who have completed/are completing post-graduation by 30th September, 2023 are eligible to apply with provisional certificate.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET SS: i.e., PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card).

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Processing Dates

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process from November 15 to November 16. The NEET SS result will be declared on November 17. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 18 to November 24, 2023.

NEET Super Speciality Counselling Date And Time

A candidate can submit NEET-SS Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-SS Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-SS Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

