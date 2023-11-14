Home

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Last Day For Round 1 Registration; Check Application Process, Documents Required

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The last date for the first round registration is today, November 14. Take a look at the application process and the important documents required for the same..

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Registration Last Date

New Delhi: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET-SS) Counselling 2023, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), is now nearing its last date for the first round of registration. The last date for NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration is today, November 14, 2023. The interested candidates can register by visiting the official website of MCC, which is mcc.nic.in. The SS AIQ Online Counselling by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) or MCC will be held in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Know all about it…

NEET SS Counselling Round 1: How To Register

Eligibility of candidates is dependent on the NEET SS Rank by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on qualification of AIQ seats. Follow the steps given below..

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in On the home page, you will find a tab that reads NEET SS; click on it. Access the link for new registration and then fill the application form. Provide all necessary documents, pay the registration fee and the security deposit money.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Important Documents Required

For admission to the allotted seat, you must carry original certificates and documents; without certificates, you will not be allowed to take admission at the time of reporting. The documents include-

Provisional Allotment Letter by MCC MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate DNB/MD/MS Degree Certificate in concerned specialty Admit Card by NBE Result issued by NBE Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS.DNB/MS by MCI/NBE/SMC. Proof of date of birth (birth certificate, high school or higher secondary certificate) Government-based ID Proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID or Passport).

NEET SS 2023: Application Fee, Security Deposit Fee

All candidates are supposed to pay Rs 5000, a non-refundable application fee. Along with this, a refundable security deposit fee also has to be submitted; it is Rs 2 lakh. This has to be done to complete the NEET SS Counselling 2023 Registration.

