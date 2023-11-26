By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 Reporting Dates Revised; MCC Round 2 Registration From This Date
NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for round 1 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023. As per the schedule, the Committee will now conduct the reporting process for the selected candidates between November 18 to November 30, 2023. Earlier, the reporting process for the candidates who have been allotted seats was scheduled to be held from November 18 to November 24.
Meanwhile, the registration facility for round 2 of the NEET SS Counselling 2023 will be held between December 5 to December 10, 2023.
