NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins in 3 Days; Who is Eligible?

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration process for round 2 of NEET -Super Specialty from November 27, 2023. In simple words, only three days are left for the registration process to begin. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – https://mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling/. There will be two rounds of SS AIQ online counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET SS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE)will be eligible.

