The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2020 Results for the recently concluded 2nd Round, as per the latest updates. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the committee i.e. mcc.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020 Mop UP Round Final Results Declared At mcc.nic.in, CHECK NOW

The candidates must note that along with the final result for NEET SS Counselling 2020, MCC has also released the seat allotment letters for the candidates who have been selected for admission in the second round.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website mcc.nic.in/MCCSS/homepage

Step 2: Locate Link for DM, MCh, and DNB SS from Download Section

Step 3: Your NEET SS allotment list PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Search the All India Rank (AIR) and check the details and college allotted

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned and take a printout

Check NEET SS Counselling Result 2020 for 2nd Round – Direct Link (Available Now)

A total of 452 DM/MCh candidates have been invited for NEET SS seat allotment 2020 process, as per the details shared by the authority. These candidates have been provided a period of around 1 week i.e., from 24th to 31st December 2020 to confirm their admission. Candidates allotted seats need to withdraw/accept the seat and report at the allotted colleges between this period.