NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: The Medical Counselling Committee on Wednesday released the date sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2021-22. All those who have qualified for the exam can now register for the counselling process through the official website — mcc.nic.in. The registration facility for the NEET SS Counselling will be available from April 1st, 2022.

The National Board of Education had conducted the NEET SS exam on January 10, 2022. The result for the same was released on January 31, 2022. The NEET SS Counselling 2021 dates have been released for two rounds only.

NEET SS Counselling 2021 Schedule: Check Important Dates

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: Round 1

Name of the Event Important Dates to Remember ROUND 1 Registrations for NEET SS Counselling Begins April 1, 2022. Registrations for NEET SS Counselling Ends April 5, 2022. Choice Filling April 2 to 5, 2022. Processing of Seat Allotment April 6 to 7, 2022 Seat Allotment Result April 8, 2022. Reporting April 9 to 14, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: Round 2

Name of the Event Important Dates to Remember ROUND 2 Registrations for NEET SS Counselling Begins April 19, 2022. Registrations for NEET SS Counselling Ends April 21, 2022. Choice Filling April 19 to 21, 2022. Processing of Seat Allotment April 22 to 23, 2022 Seat Allotment Result April 24, 2022 Reporting April 25 to 30, 2022

Candidates can also check the detailed schedule from the direct link given above. For more details, click on the link given below.