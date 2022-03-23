NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: The Medical Counselling Committee on Wednesday released the date sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2021-22. All those who have qualified for the exam can now register for the counselling process through the official website mcc.nic.in. The registration facility for the NEET SS Counselling will be available from April 1st, 2022.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 36 Posts at ongcindia.com| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The National Board of Education had conducted the NEET SS exam on January 10, 2022. The result for the same was released on January 31, 2022. The NEET SS Counselling 2021 dates have been released for two rounds only.

NEET SS Counselling 2021 Schedule: Check Important Dates

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: Round 1

Name of the EventImportant Dates to Remember
ROUND 1
Registrations for NEET SS Counselling BeginsApril 1, 2022.
Registrations for NEET SS Counselling EndsApril 5, 2022.
Choice FillingApril 2 to 5, 2022.
Processing of Seat AllotmentApril 6 to 7, 2022
Seat Allotment ResultApril 8, 2022.
ReportingApril 9 to 14, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: Round 2

Name of the EventImportant Dates to Remember
ROUND 2
Registrations for NEET SS Counselling BeginsApril 19, 2022.
Registrations for NEET SS Counselling EndsApril 21, 2022.
Choice FillingApril 19 to 21, 2022.
Processing of Seat AllotmentApril 22 to 23, 2022
Seat Allotment ResultApril 24, 2022
ReportingApril 25 to 30, 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22: Check Schedule Here

Candidates can also check the detailed schedule from the direct link given above. For more details, click on the link given below.