New Delhi: The NEET-SS Exam 2021 will be conducted this year in accordance with the old pattern and the new pattern will come into effect from the next year. The central government and the National Board of Examinations on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that post-graduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 will be conducted as per the old pattern.Also Read - NEET-SS Exam Pattern Change: SC Says Medical Education Has Become a Business