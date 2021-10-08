NEET SS Exam 2021 Date Latest Update: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the NEET SS Exam 2021 date and schedule. As per the latest announcement, the NEET SS examination will be held on January 10, 2022 in the old pattern. The candidates must note that the registration process will resume on November 1, 2021. The candidates, who are preparing for the exam, can check the notice on the official site of NATBOARD on natboard.edu.in.Also Read - NEET-SS 2021: Doctors Knock Supreme Court’s Door Challenging 'Abrupt Last-minute Changes' in Exam Pattern

As per the announcement, the registration link will reopen at 3 PM on November 1 and will end on November 22, 2021 at 11.55 PM. Also Read - NEET 2021 Latest Update: What Aspirants Must Wear to Exam Hall and What’s Not | Check Dress Code For NEET Exam

Earlier, the exams were supposed to be held on November 13 and 14, however, changes were notified in the exam pattern after around 41 postgraduate doctors filed a writ petition challenging the last-minute changes. Also Read - NEET PG Admit Cards 2021 to be Released Soon at nbe.edu.in, Here's How to Download

It must be noted that in the registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 will be able to edit their choices for eligible super-specialty courses and the candidates who are yet to register will be able to register again for NEET-SS 2021, the notice stated.

As pet the announcement, the window to edit the application form will open on December 1 and will end on December 7, 2021. On the other hand, the final edit window will open on December 20 and will close on December 23.

NEET SS Exam 2021: Full schedule here

Reopening on the registration window: November 1, 2021

Last date of the registration window: November 22, 2021

Edit window will open on: December 1, 2021

Last date of the edit window: December 7, 2021

Final edit window will open on: December 20, 2021

Last date of the final edit window: December 23, 2021

Admit card issue date: January 3, 2022

NEET SS exam date: January 10, 2022

NEET SS exam 2021 in old pattern

As per the latest announcement, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the NEET SS 2021 will be conducted in the old pattern only. And the revised pattern for NEET SS will be implemented from 2022-23.

The exam body has earlier informed that the candidates who have already registered and have paid examination fee of amount more than Rs 4250/- in case of applying for more than one groups, shall be refunded the EXTRA examination fee paid. Those who don’t want to continue with the application registered in the current window for NEET-SS 2021 can submit a request for REFUND of examination fee to NBEMS.