NEET SS Exam Date 2023 Released; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Schedule, Admit Card Date

NEET SS Exam Date 2023: NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. If going by the information bulletin uploaded on the website, the NEET SS 2023 examination will be a computer-based examination. The different groups will be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on September 9, and September 10, 2023.

NEET SS Paper Pattern

The Total number of questions in a question paper will be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration (150 minutes). The question paper will consist of questions from the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that primary feeder broad specialty subject. All the 150 questions would be from the Curriculum of the Post Graduate Exit level of the primary feeder broad specialty subject.

NEET SS Marking Scheme

There will be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Response Marks Correct Response 4 marks Incorrect Response 1 Mark shall be deducted Unattempted Question zero

NEET SS Exam Schedule

NEET SS Admit Card Release Date And Time

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will release the admit cards on the website www.https:// natboard.edu.in on September 4, 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

The photograph must meet the following specifications: Size of photograph: Minimum 35×45 mm (and not larger than the box printed on admit card for pasting the photograph) with at least 75% area on the photograph should be occupied with the face & head of the candidate.

It should be a Colour photograph with plain white background.

The photograph needs to display full front view of the face with a neutral expression. No Caps, Stethoscope, Goggles, Ornaments are to be worn.

NEET SS Edit Window

Candidates who have successfully submitted their application with successful payment during the application Submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications from August 19 to August 21, 2023.

NEET SS Registration Last Date

A candidate can submit NEET-SS 2023 application form only once. The last date to fill up the application form is August 16, 2023. Candidates are deemed to have read, agreed, and accepted the Information Bulletin, the eligibility criteria, the scheme of examination, and all other terms and conditions in the information bulletin for NEET-SS 2023 on completing the online submission of the application form.

Scope of NEET-SS

NEET-SS 2023 will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following:

All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.

All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions

All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses)

Candidate should ensure that all the information entered during the online submission of the application form is correct and factual. Application for NEET-SS 2023 can only be submitted online through the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences website https://natboard.edu.in There is no other methodology for application submission. Application submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.

