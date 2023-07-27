Home

NEET SS Registration 2023 Begins at natboard.edu.in; Check Fee, Application, Eligibility, Paper Pattern, Schedule Here

NEET SS Registration 2023: Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website - https://natboard.edu.in/. The NEET SS examination will be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023

The last date to register for the counselling round is July 28. (Representative Image)

NEET SS Registration 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will begin the registration process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty(NEET SS) today, July 27, 2023. NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://natboard.edu.in/. All candidates desirous of applying for NEET-SS 2023 shall be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a UserID and Password.

NEET SS Exam Date

This year, the NEET SS examination will be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023. NEET-SS 2023 will be conducted as a computer-based examination. The different groups will be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on September 9 and September 10, 2023. Group-based exam: The examination will be group based examination and the examination paper will consist of questions from only broad specialty primary feeder and each candidate can opt for any of the super specialty as per feeder subject, unlike previous pattern of examination, where each candidate could have opted for only two super specialties and the examination paper consisted of 60% questions from super specialty and 40% questions from feeder broad specialty.

NEET SS Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Online Application Submission 27th July 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to

16th August 2023 (Till 11:55PM) Edit Window for All Applicants 19th August 2023 to 21st August 2023 Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images (No

further opportunity shall be given)

1. Photograph

2. Signatures

3. Thumb Impression 26th August 2023 to

28th August 2023 Issue of Admit Card 4th September 2023 Examination Date 9th & 10th September 2023 Cut Off Date for qualifying MD/ MS/DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for

appearing in NEET-SS 2023 30th September 2023 Declaration of Result By 30th September 2023 Commencement of academic

session term 15th October 2023 Last date up to which students

can be admitted/ joined 31st October 2023

NEET SS Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must meet/fulfil the following criteria: Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 30th September 2023 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses as mentioned in Annexure B of this Information Bulletin can apply for NEET-SS 2023.

Candidates found to be ineligible at any stage of NEET-SS 2023 will not be permitted to appear in the examination. In an unlikely event of any ineligible candidate appearing and/or being successful in NEET-SS 2023, the result/ candidature of such candidate shall be cancelled and/or is deemed to be cancelled as and when the ineligibility is detected.

The cutoff date for qualifying MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty/ eligible feeder qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2023 shall be 30th September 2023.

NEET SS Application Form 2023: Direct Link

NEET SS Information Bulletin 2023: Direct Link

NEET SS Exam Fee

The candidate will be required to pay the examination fee as mentioned above for each group in which he/she chooses to appear. For eg. A candidate with an MD Paediatrics qualification who chooses to appear in question papers for both Medical and Paediatric Groups shall be required to pay Rs. 4250 + 4250 = 8500/- towards the examination fee. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page.

NEET SS: Instructions to Fill Online NEET-SS 2023 Application Form

Please mention your full name as in Post Graduate Medical Qualification Certificate. Name as entered by

the candidate while creating his/her User ID shall be reflected in a non-editable format in his/her examination application form. No change in the name shall be permissible under any circumstances after submission of an application.

The test city can be selected from available choices on first come first serve basis. For more details, visit the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS).

