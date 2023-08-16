Home

NEET SS Registration 2023 Ends Today; Will Board Open Application Correction Window Portal?

NEET SS Registration 2023 will end today, August 16, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET SS Application form by visiting the official website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in/.

NEET SS Exam Date 2023 Released; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Schedule, Admit Card Date.

NEET SS Registration 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science(NBEMS) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-entrance test Superspecialty Courses(NEET SS) today, August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission in various DM/MCh and DNB Super Specialty courses can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://natboard.edu.in/. This year, the NEET SS examination will be held for various groups on September 9 and 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted as a computer-based examination.

The Board will release the NEET SS Admit Card on September 4, 2023. The examination test centre staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and record the identity of candidates. Candidates are required to extend requisite cooperation. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

NEET SS Registration 2023 Ends Today, What’s Next?

As soon as the registration process closes, the Board will open the application correction window. All those candidates who have successfully submitted their application with successful payment during the application submission window will only be allowed to edit their applications from August 19, 2023, to August 21, 2023. No new application can be registered during the edit window.

All editable fields in the application form shall be open for the candidate to make any corrections, if so required. Details of field that can not be edited are mentioned below. Information entered in the application form can be changed during the “Edit Window”. However, the following fields in the application form shall remain non-editable:

Name of the Candidate

Mobile Number

Email ID

Nationality

Test City

How to Edit For NEET SS Application Form?

Visit the official website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in/.

Look for the registration link.

Enter the login details

Login into your account. Edit the application form, as required.

Click on the submit option for the final submission of the document.

Download a copy of the same for future reference.

Deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, Signatures, Thumb Impression) can be corrected during the final edit window i.e. August 26 to August 28, 2023. Candidates who fail to submit duly completed applications with requisite documents and/or fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for rectification shall be declared ineligible. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited.

NOTE: The official website of NBEMS is https://natboard.edu.in Candidates are advised to refer for any information about NBEMS and Examinations conducted by NBEMS only through these website links. Please refer NEET-SS 2023 index page on the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for Information Bulletin and periodic updates/notices about the NEET-SS 2023.

