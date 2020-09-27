NEET SS Result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET SS 2020 results on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Apart from the result, the NBE has also released the NEET SS cutoff.

Those who appeared for NEET SS exam on September 15 can check the result for 32 super specialities.

“NEET-SS 2020 was conducted on 15th September 2020 for admission to DM/MCh courses. 32 distinct question papers were used for different Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups in accordance with the scheme prescribed in the Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.