NEET SS Result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET SS 2020 results on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Apart from the result, the NBE has also released the NEET SS cutoff.
Those who appeared for NEET SS exam on September 15 can check the result for 32 super specialities.
“NEET-SS 2020 was conducted on 15th September 2020 for admission to DM/MCh courses. 32 distinct question papers were used for different Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups in accordance with the scheme prescribed in the Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.
From Sept 30, candidates can download their individual NEET SS score cards from the NEET SS website- nbe.edu.in.
Follow these steps to download NEET SS results 2020:
Visit the official website– nbe.edu.in
Click on the NEET SS result link
NEET SS result PDF file will be displayed on the screen
Find your relevant result
Download the result and take a print out for future references
Candidates placed at 50th percentile marks or above in their respective Super Specialty/Clubbed group are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin.
Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups wise cut-off score at 50thpercentile in NEET-SS 2020is tabulated below