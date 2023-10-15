Home

NEET SS Result 2023 Expected Today at natboard.edu.in; Here’s Direct Link, How to Check Scorecard

Download the NEET SS Scorecard by visiting the official website – https://natboard.edu.in/and https://nbe.edu.in/.

NEET SS Result 2023 Date And Time: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) is expected to announce the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty(NEET SS) today, October 15, 2023. NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can check and download the NEET SS Scorecard by visiting the official website – https:///and https://nbe.edu.in/.

NEET-SS 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. In other words, NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of the admission session. NEET-SS 2023 was conducted as a computer-based examination. The different groups were examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on September 29 and September 30, 2023. The score card shall be available for download to the candidates through applicant login using NBEMS ID and Password.

NOTE: Till now, NEET SS Result date and time have not been announced by the Board.

NEET SS Marking Scheme

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. Allocation of marks for each MCQ shall be as follows.

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark shall be deducted

Unattempted Question: Zero

NEET SS Result 2023 Date: How to Check NEET SS Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) at /and https://nbe.edu.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download NEET SS Result 2023.” Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your NEET SS Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET SS Score Validity

The validity of the result of NEET-SS 2023 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2023-24 admission session for DM/ M.Ch and DrNB Super Specialty courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

NEET SS Result 2023 Date: Check Tie- Breaker Criteria

TIE BREAKER CRITERIA: In the event of candidates obtaining the same score for a particular super specialty group, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied to determine inter-se merit in descending order till a unique inter-se merit is determined for all such candidates

A. Candidate having greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

B. Candidate having lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

C. Older candidate will be placed at a better merit position.

D. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.

NEET SS Result 2023 Date: How to Check NEET Merit List?

NBEMS shall declare Group wise merit list i.e. there will be a separate merit list for each Question Paper Group. There shall not be any equating/scaling and normalization. The merit shall be generated strictly on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate and application of the prescribed tie breaking criteria. For more details, visit the official website of NBEMS.

