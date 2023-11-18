Home

NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Final Result 2023 Declared at mcc.nic.in; Check Qualifying Status

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specia

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS 2023) counselling. The candidates registered for the NEET SS Round 1 counselling can check their final result through the official website – mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical College/institute between November 18 to November 24. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check the seat allotment result. Follow the steps given below:

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Final Result

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the “Super Speciality” tab.

Click on the link that reads, “Final Result for SS Counselling 2023.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Go through the PDF and download a copy of it for future reference.

What documents are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical College?

Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical College are as mentioned below:

Provisional Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council. Students who have completed/are completing post-graduation by 30th September, 2023 are eligible to apply with provisional certificate.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET SS: i.e., PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card).

