NEET SS counselling: Eligibility Percentile for NEET-Super Speciality Courses Reduced From 50 to 20

NEET SS: The Union Health Ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile.

NEET SS 2022 Exam: The Union Health Ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile, officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday by news agency PTI. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said.

“The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round… it may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling,” a letter sent by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stated, reported PTI.

The eligible candidates for the additional round will be candidates scoring 20th percentile and above — in all subjects — in the NEET-SS 2022 examination conducted by the NBE, it said. “Therefore, it is requested to you to kindly share the data of eligible candidates…,” the letter stated.

(With Inputs From PTI)

