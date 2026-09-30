NEET to go online: Centre prepares infrastructure strategy for computer-based medical entrance exam

The Ministry of Education is developing a national CBT infrastructure strategy to transition NEET from pen-and-paper to online mode.

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NEET Exam BIG update: The Ministry of Education is formulating a national examination-grade Computer-Based Testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy to seamlessly transition the NEET medical entrance exam from pen-and-paper mode to an online format. Following paper leak controversies earlier this year, the Centre plans to execute the digital shift for NEET while establishing a unified infrastructure to move all national entrance examinations online. Final execution remains subject to the upcoming report from the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force and consultations with the Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

How does NTA conduct NEET exam?

While NEET has been conducted in pen-and-paper mode so far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts several other exams, including the engineering entrance JEE-Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG and PG, and UGC-NET and CSIR UGC-NET, as computer-based tests. Once the infrastructure strategy is in place, the plan is to move all entrance exams online, a report by PTI news agency said.

“A national examination-grade CBT infrastructure strategy is being formulated to close the geographic gapin test-centre availability, standardise centre-level examination-grade specifications and to permit the migration to CBT from the pen-and-paper mode examinations. The strategy is under active consideration based on a multi-model sourcing architecture,” a senior Ministry of Education official told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

Ongoing overhaul of NTA planned

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA, the nodal autonomous body that conducts the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions.

“The possible migration of NEET (UG) from the pen-and-paper mode to CBT, including the design of the transition, the sequencing, the infrastructure prerequisites, and the equity implications for rural, women and low-connectivity-district candidates, is being worked upon.

“However, the recommendations of the High-Level Task Force on exam reforms in structured consultation and concurrence of the Health Ministry and National Medical Commission are awaited,” the official said.

The leak of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam paper earlier this year sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel has yet to submit its report.

(With inputs from agencies)