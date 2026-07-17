‘Studied for 17 hours in a day’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta, who scores 715 marks out of 720 shares his success strategy, wants to become…

Ludhiana student Aryan Gupta has emerged as the top scorer in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an exceptional percentile of 99.9999.

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Punjab's Aryan Gupta topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions(Photo Credit: ANI)

NEET UG 2026 Success Story: Ludhiana student Aryan Gupta has emerged as the top scorer in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an exceptional percentile of 99.9999. Haryana’s Panshul Bansal also topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions as 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the entrance exam this year, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday. Both Gupta and Bansal scored 715 each out of 720. Their score was 29 marks higher than the 686 secured by the 2025 topper, when an unusually tough paper ensured that not a single candidate crossed 700.

While 19 candidates scored 700, 138 obtained 690 marks. More than 93 per cent of the 138 candidates scoring above 690 were appearing for NEET-UG for the first time. A total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 or above, while 10,160 scored 600 or more, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). More than 58 per cent of the qualifying candidates are women.

NEET topper Aryan Gupta reveals his preparation strategy

Speaking about his preparation strategy, NEET topper Aryan Gupta told news agency PTI, “I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors… I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good…”

WATCH: Punjab’s Aryan Gupta topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions and shares his plans

VIDEO | Ludhiana: Punjab’s Aryan Gupta topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions. He says, “I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors… I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy,… pic.twitter.com/wwsNL8QNeX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

How much did NEET Topper Aryan Gupta score?

According to the notice published by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on Thursday, NEET UG topper Aryan Gupta hails from Punjab. He secured All India Rank(AIR) 1 in the NEET UG examination. He belongs to the General Category. He secured 99.9999 percentile. Next to Aryan Gupta, Haryana-based Panshul Bansal scored 99.9999 percentile in NEET. He scored an AIR 2. He also belonged to the General category.

Why was NEET UG exam under scanner this year?

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in 13 languages. This year’s NEET-UG was held on May 3. However, it was cancelled due to a paper leak controversy and irregularities. The single largest medical entrance examination remained under intense public scrutiny following the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the earlier examination. The re-examination held on June 21 took place amid continuing political debate over the integrity of competitive examinations and concerns over student welfare.

Sharing more about his plans, Aryan told ANI, “I will join AIIMS Delhi and hopefully become a great oncologist.” Talking about the exam strategy and preparations and offering advice to future NEET aspirants, he said, “First, follow the teachers blindly; do as they say and don’t use your own brain too much. Second, work hard with honesty. If you don’t work honestly, you won’t get the result you want.”Aryan’s father, Dr Sachin Gupta, an anaesthetist based in Ludhiana, said it was a proud moment for the family.”As parents, there is nothing bigger than this. This year, my son has secured All India Rank 1, and my elder son secured All India Rank 54 last year. He is studying at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, and Aryan will be joining AIIMS Delhi. As a father and a parent, there can be no greater happiness than your children turning out to be capable and sincere in their studies,” he stated. Dr Gupta said the family’s role was to stand by the children throughout their preparation.