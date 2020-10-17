New Delhi: Two candidates— Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. But, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared only one candidate —Soyeb Aftab, as the topper of the medical entrance exam. Also Read - Odisha Boy Soyeb Aftab Tops NEET 2020 With 100 Percentile, A Record First in Country

So, how and why the conducting body declared Aftab as the topper? What is a tie-breaking policy? Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Announced: Odisha's Shoyeb Aftab Tops Entrance Exam | HRD Minister Consoles Students, Says 'One Exam Can't Define You'

Akansha Singh scored 720 out of 720 marks in medical entrance exam NEET, but lost the top rank to Soyeb Aftab due to her younger age which is one of the factors accounted in the NTA’s tie-breaking policy. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Announced, Check Toppers' List, AIR, Cut-off Here | Find Direct Link to Download Answer Key

According to officials, the tie-breaking policy takes into account factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers.

“Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akansha Singh of Delhi have both scored perfect 720 score in the NEET examination. However, as Aftab is older, he has been ranked at the top in the national ranking,” an official said.

He added,”The ranking of the candidate is initially determined based on the scores obtained in Biology and Chemistry.”

Following these, in cases where the candidates cannot be shortlisted using the scores obtained in the examination, candidates are further shortlisted taking into consideration the number of answers that are incorrect, following which they are then shortlisted depending on their age. The elder one gets the preference,” the official explained.

The same tie-breaking policy has been used for deciding further ranks.

Tummala Snikitha (Telangana), Vineet Sharma (Rajasthan), Amrisha Khaitan (Haryana) and Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu (Andhra Pradesh) have scored 715 out of 720 marks. However, they have been ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

About Soyeb Aftab

Soyeb Aftab became the first-ever student from Odisha to secure the top rank in the NEET. Son to a businessman and a homemaker, Soyeb is the first in his family to pursue his dream career in medical sciences.

“I did my schooling till Class 10 in Rourkela. I had decided to become a doctor in Class9-10. So, I asked my father to facilitate my coaching in Kota and my parents supported me to take admission in Allen’s in Kota,” the youngster told IANS.

His mother moved from Odisha to Kota in Rajasthan to support his dream. As a student, Soyeb said, he was good in studies but not exceptionally good.

“I used smartphone normally as there was no study pressure. But I concentrated more on studies that helped me score big,” Soyeb said as he advised aspiring candidates to use smartphones only to enhance their knowledge of their subjects.

He said that apart from coaching and school, he used to devote around 3 hours for self-study. On holidays, he devoted 13-14 hours at a stretch to studies.

NEET 2020 Results:

The NTA had released the result of NEET 2020 examination on its official website, along with the final Q&A score. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. About 90 per cent of these had taken the examination. This year, more than 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance exam on September 13 braving the Corona epidemic.

The examination was conducted once again on October 14 for students who were not able to take the examination due to being in containment zones. So, there was a slight delay in the result.

Candidates who succeed in this examination get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges in the country.