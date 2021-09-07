NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: Soon after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for rescheduling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021, the National Testing Agency released the Admit Card for the NEET-UG. Those who have applied for the national-level medical entrance test can download their admit card from the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/ using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Big Update! Session 4 Answer Key Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download | Direct Link Here
Aspirants must note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post. In case of difficulty, Aspirants can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols
The national-level medical entrance test for over 16 lakh registered students, was earlier scheduled for August 1. However, it had to be deferred due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave. The entrance test will now be conducted on September 12. Owing to the pandemic, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.