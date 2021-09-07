NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: Soon after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions for rescheduling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021, the National Testing Agency released the Admit Card for the NEET-UG. Those who have applied for the national-level medical entrance test can download their admit card from the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/ using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Big Update! Session 4 Answer Key Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download | Direct Link Here

Aspirants must note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post. In case of difficulty, Aspirants can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Follow these steps to download admit card Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card download link A login page will appear on the screen Log in using your credentials Your NEET 2021 NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the NEET admit card 2021 Take a printout for future reference