NEET-UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key by October 11, Monday, said reports. Those who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 on September 12 can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the answer key.

The objections will be taken into consideration after which the final answer key will be released. Medical aspirants can download the same from the official website ntaneet.nic.in

How to check and download NEET 2020 Answer Key

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link ‘NEET answer key 2021′ (the link will be activated after the NTA releases the answer key)

A PDF will open, scroll down to check the NTA NEET 2021 answer key

NEET-UG 2021 answer key: Step-by-step guide to raise objections

Those who do not agree with any given answer in the provisional NEET answer key can raise an objection against it by paying an online fee of Rs 1000 per question.

Follow these steps to challenge the NEET 2021 answer key:-