NEET UG 2021: The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) was today held amid strict Covid-19 protocol. A total of 16 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the NEET exam. Since the exams are over, preparation will soon be underway to announce the results so that medical admissions could commence without delay.Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: Has Question Paper Leaked Day Before Exam? NTA Denies Claim, Issues Clarification

Meanwhile, students trended #BanNEET on Twitter after a medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Salem died by suicide. According to reports, the student, identified as Dhanush, was the son of a farm labourer. He was found dead hours before the exam was to take place. He could not clear the previous two attempts at NEET and was afraid of failing this time as well.

Reacting to the news of students’ death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government would pass the NEET Permanent Exemption Bill in the Assembly tomorrow (September 16, 2021). “Let the injustice end. Tomorrow we will bring the NEET Permanent Exemption Bill,” he tweeted. Tamil Nadu government had been demanding multiple state-level tests for medical admissions like in engineering.

Here’s What People Who Trended #BanNEET on Twitter Had to Say:

NEET students after taking exams and seeing #BanNeet trending pic.twitter.com/lkf840r1sQ — Nikhil (@nikhil___15) September 12, 2021

When shushant singh rajput hanged it became a huge outrage . But what abt the students who lost their lives? what justice do we students get? who do we approach? #BanNEET_SaveStudents #BanNeet pic.twitter.com/R9i8E3G5Tt — ℳર.கௌசி𓃬 (@koshi_twits) September 12, 2021

#BanNEET#BanNEET_SaveTNStudents

The death tallies of students who are giving up their hopes their dreams and sometimes their very lives because of a profoundly unfair examination system is rising. This exam must be scrapped. https://t.co/lGAxpJ6E2y — Dr Meena Kandasamy ¦¦ இளவேனில் iḷavēṉil (@meenakandasamy) September 12, 2021

What unimaginable pressure this child must have gone through to push him to the extent of taking his life 😣😣😣 all this for an unfair examination cloaked in a farce called merit…🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️#BanNEET #NEET2021 https://t.co/jKMQ79eFDe — Dr Sharmila (@DrSharmila15) September 12, 2021

#BanNEET #BanNEET_SaveTNStudents

NEET exam didn't make doctor

NEET exam makes who have money and whoever rich makes doctor.

NEET exam makes money by the coaching center https://t.co/3M89LSYGrC — செ.புகழேந்தி (@pugazhcse08) September 12, 2021

NEET UG Exam 2021 Marred With Controversy

The NEET UG Exam was held today despite the long-pending demand by students to postpone the medical entrance test amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Two days ahead of the exam, there were claims about the medical entrance exam being rigged, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA), organising the NEET exam 2021, had denied any such reports.

Those who clear NEET will be eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and other undergraduate medical and dental courses.