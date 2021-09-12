NEET UG 2021: The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) was today held amid strict Covid-19 protocol. A total of 16 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the NEET exam. Since the exams are over, preparation will soon be underway to announce the results so that medical admissions could commence without delay.Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: Has Question Paper Leaked Day Before Exam? NTA Denies Claim, Issues Clarification
Meanwhile, students trended #BanNEET on Twitter after a medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Salem died by suicide. According to reports, the student, identified as Dhanush, was the son of a farm labourer. He was found dead hours before the exam was to take place. He could not clear the previous two attempts at NEET and was afraid of failing this time as well.
Reacting to the news of students’ death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government would pass the NEET Permanent Exemption Bill in the Assembly tomorrow (September 16, 2021). “Let the injustice end. Tomorrow we will bring the NEET Permanent Exemption Bill,” he tweeted. Tamil Nadu government had been demanding multiple state-level tests for medical admissions like in engineering.
Here’s What People Who Trended #BanNEET on Twitter Had to Say:
NEET UG Exam 2021 Marred With Controversy
The NEET UG Exam was held today despite the long-pending demand by students to postpone the medical entrance test amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Two days ahead of the exam, there were claims about the medical entrance exam being rigged, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA), organising the NEET exam 2021, had denied any such reports.
Those who clear NEET will be eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and other undergraduate medical and dental courses.