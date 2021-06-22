NEET UG 2021 Entrance Exam: Students appearing for NEET-UG 2021 and JEE Main 2021 are eagerly waiting for a confirmation regarding the exam dates as speculations continue to grow that the exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be postponed again. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) is scheduled to be on August 1. However, the registration process, which usually starts 60 days prior to the exam date, has still not begun. Meanwhile, the JEE Main April and May sessions have been postponed and no new dates have been announced yet. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry

According to a report by Dainik Jagan, the entire process of registration, application and allotment of exam centres takes about 45 days. So, even if the NTA announces NEET-UG 2021 registration today, candidates will have to be given at least 25 days time to enrol in the exams. Following the applications, the agency will need a few days to process them and allot exam centres. As a result, it appears to be very difficult for the NEET UG 2021 exam to be held on the scheduled date.

However, students must keep an eye out on the official website – nta.nic.in – as an announcement regarding the same can be made anytime soon. Experts have also said that since there is no deadline for conducting NEET UG 2021, it may even be held at a later date.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission in medical colleges for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. It is a pen-and-paper mode only exam and is conducted across the country in 11 languages including Hindi and English.

JEE Main, NEET UG Exam 2021 Latest Update

“The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a senior official of the Education Ministry had told PTI.

Experts believe that the remaining JEE Main 2021 exams are expected to be conducted in the third week of July or the second week of August. The first phase was scheduled for February, followed by the second phase in March, the other two phases were scheduled for April and May.