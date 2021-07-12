NEET UG 2021 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. After a long wait, medical aspirants finally have a date to set their targets and prepare for the national-level medical entrance test. The medical entrance test was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2021 registration for Session 4 – scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2 – ends at midnight (11:50 PM) today.Also Read - NEET 2018: Delhi High Court Asks CBSE to Accept Open School Candidates Applications

The registration process will begin tomorrow and the NEET UG 2021 application form will be released at 5 PM on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Important Points For Aspirants

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the NEET-UG examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198, the Education Minister tweeted.

The number of examination centres will also be increased from the current 3862 centres, he said.

Face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centre.

Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will be ensured.

Earlier, the NTA busted a fake notice claiming that NEET exams will begin from September 5.

Candidates must refer only to the official website for further details.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Application Fees

For General category students, the NEET UG 2021 application fee is Rs 1,500, for EWS Rs 1400 and Rs 800 for other categories. Candidates need to submit proof of relevant reservations like SC/ST/OBC at the time of registration.

NTA NEET UG 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Log in with your details

Step 4: Fill in the form, upload required scanned documents and photographs,

pay the registration fees and submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.