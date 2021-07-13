NEET UG 2021 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the NEET UG 2021 registration process at 5 PM today. Earlier on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the NEET 2021 undergraduate exam will take place on September 12, 2021, for admissions to MBBS and other medical courses. Making the announcement on Twitter, the minister said that the medical entrance test will be conducted keeping covid protocols and social distancing in mind.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 Registration Begins Today at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

Candidates can register for NET UG 2021 by visiting the official NTA website – ntaneet.nic.in. Union Minister Pradhan said on Twitter that the number of cities has been increased to 155 to 198 and the examination centres will also be increased. However, some candidates are still demanding that the exam should be postponed till October in view of the speculations about a third wave. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Exam Date: Important Details Medical Aspirants MUST Know; Link to Apply

List of Documents Required for NEET UG 2021:

Candidates applying for NEET 2021 need to keep scanned soft copies of the following documents ready beforehand – Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam on September 12, Application Process to Begin on Tuesday Through NTA Websites

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 passing certificate

Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card

Passport size photographs

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

NEET UG 2021 Application Fees: Candidates need to submit the NEET 2021 application fees via online mode – either through Debit/Credit/Net Banking payment OR through UPI mode using State Bank of India/Syndicate Bank/ICICI Bank/HDFC Bank/Paytm service provider.

The NEET 2021 exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 1 but the process got delayed due to the pandemic. Last year, NEET-UG 2020 was held on September 13 amid strict covid-19 precautions.