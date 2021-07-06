NEET 2021 Fake Notification Latest News: Just ahead of the Education Ministry’s announcement on the final date of the NEET 2021, a fake notice doing rounds on the social media claiming that the exams will be held on September 5. According to reports, the NTA will present its final proposal about JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 Exams before Education Ministry today. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET Exam 2021: NTA Likely to Submit Its Proposal to Hold Entrance Tests Today, Final Dates For Pending Sessions Expected Soon

However, the NTA has issued a clarification saying that all medical aspirants are advised that as of now the NTA has not released any notification or announced NEET 2021 Exam Dates. The NTA said that the candidates are therefore advised to be patient and only refer official sources NTA website for information about NEET 2021 Exam. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: From Entrance Exam to Application Form Dates, Here's Some Latest Updates For Aspirants

Saying that it has not released any such notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the notice on the social media seems to be morphed. Speaking to news18.com, officials from NTA have clarified that the dates for medical entrance exams are yet to be decided. It is unlikely that the exam will be held on the said date. Usually, the application forms are released at least 60 days ahead of the exam date. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021: Candidates Demand Clarity Over Exam Date, Say Delay Will Hamper Preparation

Copy of the fake notice:

At this time, there are demands among students to conduct NEET multiple times. Since the ministry had earlier announced that it will offer internal choices in the exam, it is expected from the Ministry that a detailed exam pattern will also be released by the government soon.

The notification, which has gone viral on social media about NEET 2021 Examination, has made as a replica of official notification published by NTA and it also has the agency’s logo and other official details to make it look like an official document.

The fake notification claims that the NEET UG 2021 exam will be held by the NTA on 5th September 2021. The notice further stated that the medical entrance exam will be held in 11 languages and that other details about the exam including the information bulletin will be made available to the students via official website soon.