New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) foiled a JEE Mains exam racket where proxy candidates appeared in place of real ones for pecuniary considerations, the investigating agency has now unearthed another similar racket in NEET exams that was held recently. After conducting searches at multiple locations in connection with a Nagpur-based education services company that promised to help students pass NEET exams for a sum of Rs 50 lakh for each candidate, the agency has so far arrested four people. As per sources, the arrested accused include owners of the accused company and middlemen.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: CBI Unearths Major Scam, Says Students Asked to Rs 50 Lakh For Admission to Govt Medical Colleges

As per a report in The Indian Express, sources close to teh CBI had informed the agency that the NEET UG-2021 conducted on September 12 in pen and paper mode had been rigged. The investigating agency received information that the Nagpur-based R.K. Education Career Guidance run by one Parimal Kotpalliwar solicits aspiring candidates by offering them admission in top government Medical Colleges by adopting fraudulent means and unfair practices. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: From Justice AK Rajan Committee to Maharashtra Congress, Demand Grows to Cancel Medical Entrance Exam

According to the CBI, parents of the prospective candidates were allegedly contacted by the education firm and assured of admissions in medical colleges by manipulating the process of examination conducted by NEET by using proxy candidates. CBI’s FIR registered regarding the case on September 12, stated, “The parents of the desirous candidate are asked to deposit Post Dated Cheques (PDCs) of the agreed amount and Original Mark sheets of the candidate for Class-X and Class-XII as security which they would return after realising the agreed amount which is up to 50 lakhs.” Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Scam: Medical Aspirants Submit Detailed Representation Before NTA, Demand Re-exam, CBI Probe

As per reports, the education firm and its associates had collected the user IDs and passwords of the NEET candidates and made necessary modifications for getting their desired examination centers. The CBI FIR said, “They also use the process of mixing/morphing photographs to facilitate the use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination. Copies of e-Aadhar cards of candidates are being collected for the purpose of making forged ID cards. He also assures candidates of providing answer keys and manipulating OMR sheets.”

The CBI has also identified certain candidates who had paid money to Parimal Kotpalliwar run education centre for passing the exams. They were identified as Aniket Tarapure, Hritik Mohite, Ritesh Bhajipale, Rusheekesh Thombre and Shubham Sangole. “The proxy candidates could not be arrested as they did not appear for the exam on the day we had laid a trap. It appears the JEE case scared them,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI further stated that proxy candidates (exam solvers) for the above candidates had been arranged by Kotpalliwar through a person named Diwakar and his associate Munna. And to get the job done, Kotpalliwarhad allegedly came to Delhi on September 9 and paid Rs 1 lakh to Munna.