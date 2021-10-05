NEET-UG 2021 Exam Date: As the National Testing Agency started phase 2 registration for the NEET-UG exam 2021, specualtions are rife that the final results of the medical entrance exam will be declared soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the final result, the NTA will release the answer key after which candidates can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the sameAlso Read - NEET UG Exam 2021: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of NEET Undergraduate Exam

The objections will be taken into consideration after which the final answer key will be released. Those who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 can download the same from the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency will also prepare an All India Merit List of successful candidates of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

In order to be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for a particular academic year in case of General, General-EWS, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain a minimum of marks at 50th percentile in NEET to Undergraduate Medical Courses held for the said academic year.

However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at the 40th percentile. In respect of candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for Unreserved Category & GEN-EWS Category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBCNCL candidates.

The percentile shall be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India common merit list in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

Provided when a sufficient number of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks as prescribed in NEET held for any academic year for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses, the Central Government in consultation with Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, Central Council of Indian Medicine and Central Council of Homeopathy may at its discretion lower the minimum marks required for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for candidates belonging to respective categories and marks so lowered by the Central Government shall be applicable for the said academic year only.

To be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses, a candidate must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry,

Biology/Bio-technology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology at the Qualifying Examination as mentioned in Graduate Medical Education Regulations-1997 as amended in 2018 and BDS Course Regulations, 2007 and in addition, must have come in the merit list of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

Merit list for counselling under 15% All India Quota

The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats will be prepared by the NTA on the basis of marks obtained in the NEET (UG) – 2021.

The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.

Merit list for seats other than 15% All India Quota