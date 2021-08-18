NEET UG 2021: After the students took to Twitter and urged NTA to postpone NEET exam as the medical entrance exam date is scheduled very close to that of other major exams such as the CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams. On Wednesday, in a letter to The Chairman NTA, Joint Director and Minister of Education Govt of India, President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai requested the officials to reschedule the NEET UG Exam dates and postponed it for a week or 10 days so that students don’t face any issue in appearing for the exams.Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Expected to Release Session 4 Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in | DIRECT LINK to Download

Here are the dates of the various exams being held quite close to each other:

NEET: September 12

CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15

ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions): September 7, 8, 13

Karnataka COMEDK: September 14

Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18

Here are few tweets posted by the students:

#PostponeNEETUG @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ndtv

Plz listen to deeds of student community , postpone the exams just by 2 weeks as many dates of exams are clashing pic.twitter.com/CaPM4pj0kz — ParamjeeT (@paramjee_t) August 16, 2021

If JEE adv is on 3rd October and their academic session can be managed.. Then why not NEET in October.

We don’t have multiple attempts like JEE main.

For MBBS NEET-UG is the only entrance exam (as AIIMS,JIPMER are scrappped out) .@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #PostponeNEETUG pic.twitter.com/UwbqWl3FDN — (@AFROZ526) August 16, 2021

#

CBSE 12TH BOARD EXAMS -25TH AUG TO 15TH SEP

PHYSICS-9TH SEP

NEET UG -12TH SEP

ICAR-13th SEP

MATHEMATICS-13TH SEP

COMEDK-14TH SEP

MHCET , OJEE

GIVE GAP TO BREATHE ATLEAST@dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia @DG_NTA@EduMinOfIndia JEE ADV IN OCTOBER WHY NOT NEET? pic.twitter.com/a2DELG3YZg — Abhishikta Patra (@Abhishe08451335) August 16, 2021