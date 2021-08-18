NEET UG 2021: After the students took to Twitter and urged NTA to postpone NEET exam as the medical entrance exam date is scheduled very close to that of other major exams such as the CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams. On Wednesday, in a letter to The Chairman NTA, Joint Director and Minister of Education Govt of India, President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai requested the officials to reschedule the NEET UG Exam dates and postponed it for a week or 10 days so that students don’t face any issue in appearing for the exams.Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Expected to Release Session 4 Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in | DIRECT LINK to Download
Here are the dates of the various exams being held quite close to each other: Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021 Till October, Demand Students as Exam Date Too Close to CBSE, ICAR, Other Exams
- NEET: September 12
- CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15
- ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions): September 7, 8, 13
- Karnataka COMEDK: September 14
- Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18
Here are few tweets posted by the students: Also Read - NEET 2021 BIG Update: Last Date to Submit Application Fee EXTENDED. Check Details