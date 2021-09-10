NEET 2021 Latest News: Just a day ahead of the medical entrance exam, the social media was abuzz with the reports that one of the exam papers of NEET 2021 was leaked. Various social media platforms such as Twitter was flooded with reactions to an alleged medical college admissions scandal. The reports surfaced after a TV news channel aired an episode on an investigation revealing a mafia behind the same.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registration From Tomorrow; Here's a List of Documents Required

However, the NTA denied having received any such complaints and said that these are rumours. The NTA also said that there has not been any irregularity or breach in the security systems either. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Date & Time LIVE: NTA Expected to Declare Session 4 Scores Shortly

“It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news,” NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told India TV Digital. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Big Update: NTA Likely To Announce Results Before This Date At jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details Here

It must be noted that the NEET (PG) will be held on September 11 and NEET (UG) on September 12. The NTA’s reassurance comes as a breather for students who were in panic after the paper leak rumour.

Here’s what social media users said:

Some are claiming to have leaked NEET paper which some group sold to selective people. Serious investigation is needed before conducting the exam..Postpone NEET UG immediately . #OperationNEET @dpradhanbjp

@PMOIndia — Shubham Pandey (@Shubham25520477) September 10, 2021

#OperationNEET @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @Udhaystalin @mkstalin me, as a neet aspirant is really fed up by the latest neet scandal that the seats has been sold up for high rates and neet question paper has been leaked.This is not fair… We want a fair exam.#OperationNEET — 𝓝𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓲•° (@Nandhin09345285) September 10, 2021

Due to NEET paper is leaked 😭

Now I definitely cannot attend the #NEET Exams on 12th September.#operationneet #OperationNEET pic.twitter.com/udCdKejxOg#OperationNEET#PostponeNEETUG — Shubham Roy (@Shubham01941249) September 10, 2021

Verified :- ◆ NEET (PG) 2021 and NEET (UG) 2021 paper are not leaked. ◆ NTA denied having received any such complaints ◆ No Breach in security ◆ All news are rumour. ◆ Students are advised not to believe such news," ◆ NEET will be held on 12th sept.#OperationNEET — Dipika Acharya (@DipikaAcharya__) September 10, 2021

Rumours might have surfaced on social media as the NTA on Thursday reissued fresh admit cards for NEET UG 2021. However, the NTA added that the revised admit cards were released as some students were facing issues with postcard images.

It must be noted that the NEET question paper was allegedly leaked in 2017 and five people were arrested in the case. The incident happened as a group of people used to promise admissions for students in medical colleges under management quota, as per the police investigation in 2017.

The news report of leaked question paper comes after some students protested on social media for postpone of the NEET UG 2021 till October. After the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone the medical exam, the NTA said the exam will be held as per the schedule on September 12.