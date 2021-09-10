NEET UG Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released fresh admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Candidates can download their new admit cards by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Before visiting the official website, candidates must keep their application number, date of birth and security pin handy.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Date & Time LIVE: NTA Likely to Declare Session 4 Scores by Evening | Check Latest Updates

The fresh batch of admit cards was released after some candidates raised queries concerning the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of admit card.

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/),” the official notification read.

A step-by-step guide to download NEET UG admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says “Download Admit Card”

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Submit and download your admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download NEET UG 2021 admit card.

NEET UG Exam Date 2021

NTA will conduct the NEET UG on September 12, 2021.

This year, NEET-UG will be conducted in various exam centres including Dubai for students appearing from Middle East countries. The exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, and others.

