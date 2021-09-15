NEET UG 2021 Latest News Today: After three suicides were reported in Tamil Nadu in September in the wake of NEET exams, the state government on Wednesday launched a helpline number to assist NEET aspirants who are in distress. Notably, the helpline number was launched by Health Minister Ma Subramanian who said that 330 professionals have been appointed to either call students preemptively or attend in-coming calls and assist them.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Another Student Kills Herself in Tamil Nadu Over Fear of Failure in Medical Entrance Test; 3rd Suicide in 4 Days

“A total of 1.12 lakh students have attended NEET this year. We will receive the contact details from National Testing Agency which would be then shared to each district war room where professionals would communicate with each student and if any assistance is required, we will provide”, health minister said. Also Read - NEET-UG 2021: From Result Date And Time to Expected Cut-Offs, BIG Updates For Medical Aspirants Here

104 toll-free number: The state government said that for Chennai alone, 40 psychiatrists and psychologists have been appointed. Students can call on 104 toll-free numbers and get assistance from the experts. Also Read - Another Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide Hours Before Tamil Nadu Passes Anti-NEET Bill 2021; Second Incident in 2 Days

The move from the state government comes after three student suicides allegedly connected to NEET have been reported from Tamil Nadu.

Mk Stalin urges students: On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Opposition Party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy and several other leaders have requested students to not take any hasty decision and take assistance from professionals.

“I beg of you, please do not end your lives. Nothing is impossible for you. Study with that confidence. Parents, too, should instill self-confidence in children and not stress them out,” Chief Minister Stalin said in his appeal.

Tamil Nadu to scrap NEET soon: He also added that NEET shuts down the little opportunity that has opened up for students. Saying that the Central government is stonehearted, he added it is not climbing down (from its stated position). He, however, added that the state will create a situation to scrap NEET.

It must be noted that the Tamil Nadu on Monday passed a new bill to stop NEET-based admission to medical courses.

Third suicide in Tamil Nadu: On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide in the third death linked to the medical entrance exam NEET in four days.

A daily wager’s daughter, the students had speared for NEET 2021 or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses and was worried she would not clear it. She had scored 84.9 per cent in Class 12.

On Tuesday, another 17-year-old student had died by suicide after taking NEET on Monday. On Sunday, a 19-year-old died by suicide hours before the exam.