NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has opened the window for filling up the particulars of the second phase of online application form for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021. It must be noted that the candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online will be able to fill up the Second set of information of the Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021.

The second phase of registration is being done so that the medical aspirants' data are submitted quickly. The NEET phase 2 application window will remain open till October 10.

"All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online shall fill up the second set of information of the application form of NEET (UG) – 2021," read an NTA statement issued on October 1.

The aspirants also can edit the fields of the first phase — Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII during the period.

However, they will not need to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information. In case, a candidate does not fill up the information of the second phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled by the NTA.

For the information of candidates who face difficulty in filling up the Second set of information of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 201, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

However, the candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

NEET UG 2021: Here’s how to fill up Phase 2 Registration form 2021

Visit the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the registration option, the link is given on the home page. On the next page, fill in all your details correctly. Save and download the registration form.

NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 registration: Details to be submitted

Place of residence Mode of preparation Educational details of Class 10th and Class 11 Details of parents income

The candidates must note that the NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration will be completed before the declaration of results. Notably, the NTA has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.