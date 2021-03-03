NEET UG 2021: Giving relief to students who are preparing for the NEET UG 2021, the government said that there will be no change in the exam pattern this year. This announcement from the Centre in NEET UG 2021 exam pattern will give massive relief to students. The reason is that the coronavirus pandemic had already had a devastating impact on the academic calendar. Moreover, the students got less time for studying and hence found themselves in a tough spot as they were also burdened with the pressure of the pandemic. Also Read - Areas Under Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir Will Now Have Their Weather Reports Broadcasted by DD News And All India Radio

Speaking to Times of India, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, said it would be unfair on the students to make any change on such a short notice and delay in holding the test would affect the new session. Apart from this, he also added that the exams will be conducted on pen-paper between June-July.

Earlier, the ministry of education had said that the medical entrance exam will be held more than once a year and on computers, but a consensus could not be reached with the ministry of health on time.

Khare said that the NEET should be held more than once a year because at times it is possible that for some reasons, a candidate is not able to properly concentrate for a particular attempt. That should not result in waste of one year. But multiple exams cannot be conducted on pen and paper mode. It will have to be computer-based, he added.

However, Khare added that holding NEET UG exam 2021 multiple times and on computers “requires consultation with all the stakeholders because there is a difference between JEE and NEET. Saying that JEE is not compulsory for all engineering colleges, he said NEET is mandatory for admission to all medical colleges. “Also suppose a biology student is not comfortable with a computer, they need to practise and learn. That is why for any changes, we will give six to eight months’ notice,” he said.

Putting an end to the students’ wait, Khare said the date for NEET-UG examination this year will be announced soon.