New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET undergraduate 2021 results. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter regarding NEET re-exam for two candidates from Solapur, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. In the hearing, the NTA accepted that there was a mistake by Invigilators resulting in a mismatch of answer sheets of 6 candidates.

The bench of Justices L Nageswar Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said, “We cannot delay results for 16 lakh students. We need to balance interests.”

The court asked NTA to come back with a plan on what is to be done for the two students who lost time due to the confusion on exam day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the NTA and said that the other 4 students who faced similar fate completed their papers and got good marks.

The two students before the High Court had highlighted that their test booklets and OMR sheets got mixed up during the NEET exam.

They submitted that when invigilators started distributing the test booklets, it fell down. As a result the test booklets and the OMR sheets which the two candidates received, got mixed up.

The High Court had, therefore, directed the NTA to re-examine the two candidates by conducting a separate NEET examination before declaration of results.

NTA was further directed to declare the result of re-examination of petitioners along with the result of NEET examination held on September 12.

In its appeal before the Supreme Court, NTA contended that effect of the High Court order is that NTA who has conducted the NEET (UG) 2021 examination for more than 16 lakh candidates is not able to declare results even though the same is ready.