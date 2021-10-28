New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET undergraduate 2021 results. The Bombay high court had directed the NTA to announce the results after holding a re-examination for two students. The Supreme Court has stayed the high court’s order issued on October 20.Also Read - "Bahot Hua Samman," Anupama Finally Asks Baa to Shut Up, Decides to Leave The Shah House And Its Toxicity

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter regarding NEET re-exam for two candidates from Solapur, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. In the hearing, the NTA accepted that there was a mistake by Invigilators resulting in a mismatch of answer sheets of 6 candidates.

The bench of Justices L Nageswar Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said, "We cannot delay results for 16 lakh students. We need to balance interests."

The court asked NTA to come back with a plan on what is to be done for the two students who lost time due to the confusion on exam day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the NTA and said that the other 4 students who faced similar fate completed their papers and got good marks.