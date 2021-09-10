NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: Despite students’ social media campaign and month-long protests, it has finally been decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold NEET UG 2021 entrance exam on September 12, 2021. The NEET UG 2021 entrance exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. As per updates, over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for NEET UG 2021 entrance exam. It is to be noted that all students appearing for NEET 2021 entrance exam will need to follow a dress code and some guidelines.Also Read - NEET 2021 Big Update: NTA Releases Important Notice Regarding exam day on nta.ac.in | Check Here

NEET UG 2021: Admit card Also Read - NEET PG Exam 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Allowance of 'Centre Change Option'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021. The registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. As per updates, the NEET UG 2021 entrance exam will be held in offline mode at 202 cities across the country. Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Good News For Students. Madras HC Allows Candidates Exceeding Age Limit by Few Days to Appear For Exam

NEET UG 2021: Exam paper

Students must note that for NEET UG 2021 entrance exam, there will be 4 sections for physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Each subject will consist of two sections – Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Students have the option to choose to attempt any 10 questions out of these 15 questions.

NEET UG 2021: Preparation tips

As per the exam schedule, the students are left with only two days for the exam. They need to do last-minute preparation for the exam and have to prepare for NEET UG 2021 with proper strategies. The aspirants can plan their NEET preparation with below mentioned strategies.

Prepare proper study routine: Aspirants need to prepare a proper study routine and ensure an appropriate amount of time for each subject in the routine. They are also advised to devote maximum timing to their the studies, interspersed with small breaks during the last days of preparation.

Do revision well: For any exam, revision is the key factor. The last minute revision helps candidates in evaluating their NEET preparation and work on the portion they need to do and try to overcome that.

Work on the strengths: Since there is no time left in NEET 2021, the students are advised to not to start anything new now. Instead, they can focus on understanding their strengths and weaknesses.

Work on weak concepts: They also need to cherish the topics that they are good at and work on weak concepts. So that they don’t miss any question pertaining to those topics. It is better if they could use the short NEET 2021 revision notes to revise the important pointers as well as the formulae.

Maintain speed and accuracy: To score high marks in NEET UG 2021, the students need to maintain speed and accuracy. They also need to focus on learning time management skills during these last days of NEET preparation.

Attempt questions correctly: Students not just need to attempt a good number of questions, but are also required to attempt them correctly giving justice to each question. Hence, they candidates must not attempt the NEET 2021 question paper in a hurry and end up making silly mistakes.

Cover the topics wisely: As the NEET syllabus for the physics section has almost equal weightage from both Class XI and XII, so the students need to focus wisely on covering all the topics. Though mechanics seems to be a low-scoring topic (suggested by various experts), it carries almost a major 35% share in terms of marks allocation, and this is a must topic. For candidates, the other scoring topics include electricity and magneticism.

Learn formulas consistently: As the physics section involves more mathematical and numerical questions, the best method is to learn the formulas on a regular basis by making short-handed notes. This new strategy will help the students to attempt concept-based questions in quick time.

Follow NCERT textbooks: It is advised to aspirants that they should choose the best and simple study material for their preparation. In this way, NCERT textbooks are always the first priority instead of referring to too many books.

Read questions thoroughly: Many times, the candidates answer question without reading them well. And that is where they make silly mistakes. The candidates are advised to read the question thoroughly. They should not loose patience at the time of attempting the paper.