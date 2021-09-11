NEET UG 2021: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) 2021 will be held across the country on Sunday, September 12. Despite the long-pending demand by students to postpone the exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would be held as per schedule. Two days ahead of the exam, there were claims about the medical entrance exam being rigged, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA), is organising the NEET exam 2021, has denied any such reports. A record-high number of students – over 16.1 lakh – have registered to take the exam this year. This includes students who will be taking the test in regional language. For the first time, NEET will be held in 13 languages.Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know

Those who clear NEET will be eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS and other undergraduate medical and dental courses. The NEET 2021 was originally scheduled for April 18, but the second wave of coronavirus forced authorities to postpone the exam. Some people wanted more delay and even approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court refused to further postpone the exams. The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year's 3,862 centres.

"National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 PM in Pen and Paper mode," the NTA said in its September 9 notification. The testing agency on September 9 also issued fresh admit cards for the NEET aspirants after some of the candidates were confused about pasting their passport size photographs on the second page of the hall pass. "The Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again," the NTA said.

The NEET aspirants must note that there are several restrictions on what they can bring inside the examination hall. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall, such as, masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre. The NEET-PG 2021 was held at 679 centres in 270 cities of the country on Saturday with 1.6 lakh candidates appearing for the exam amid COVID-19 protocols. The exam was rescheduled twice in view of the pandemic.