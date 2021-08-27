New Delhi: With thousands of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 students demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2021 exams, the National Testing Agency on Friday confirmed that NEET will not be postponed, and will be held as scheduled on Sunday (September 12). Speaking to IndiaTV, NTA DG Vineet Joshi said, “There is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12.” Regarding, increase of attempts in NEET, the NTA official said, “The decision regarding multiple attempts in NEET will be taken by health ministry. As of now, there is no plan to increase the attempts of the medical entrance.”Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: BIG Update For Aspirants Demanding Postponement of Medical Entrance Exams

Earlier, speaking to a leading daily, officials from the Ministry of education have also asserted that change in NEET-UG dates will defer the exam by at least 2 months due to logistical issues and may also lead to indefinite delay owing to other precariousness. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Brings Major Change, Removes Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy

A section of students is demanding to postpone NEET as there is a clash with the CBSE board improvement, compartment exams, other entrance exams. CBSE Class 12 students will have Biology exam on September 6, Physics on September 9, two major science papers on the same week of NEET exam. Also Read - Nitish Kumar, Delegation Meet PM Modi Over Caste Census, Say Move Will Benefit Everyone

IWPA Writes To NTA, Education Ministry; Urges To Postpone Exams For Another Week

Earlier, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava, President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist wrote a letter to the Chairman NTA, Joint Director, and Minister of Education Govt of India and requested them to reschedule the exam dates and postpone it for a week or 10 days so that students don’t face any issue in appearing for the exams.

Here are the dates of the various exams being held quite close to each other:

NEET: September 12

CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15

ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions): September 7, 8, 13

Karnataka COMEDK: September 14

Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18