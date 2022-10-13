NEET UG 2022 Academic Calendar Latest Update: For the medical aspirants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. According to the NMC’s academic calendar 2022-23, the classes for first-year MBBS batch will be conducted between November 15, 2022 and December 15, 2023. In this time, the medical students will be taught Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry in the first year of the professional course. And the second year of MBBS programme will start on December 16, 2023. The students can get the detailed schedule and guidelines on the official website — nmc.org.in.Also Read - MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins; Know How to Apply at dme.mponline.gov.in

The NMC in the calendar said the duration of first and second year MBBS batches is 13 months each and added that affiliated universities of the respective colleges can arrange the vacations and examination schedules as per their academic sessions.

Apart from this, the NMC also issued several guidelines for medical colleges and universities while drafting the academic calendars.

In the meantime, the NMC also instructed universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams and said the results will be declared within 15 days.

MBBS Batch 2022-23 Academic Calendar

Professional Year Time Frame Subjects Duration First Novermber 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023 Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry 13 months Second December 16, 2023 to January 15, 2025 Pathalogy, Microbiology, Pharmacology 13 months Third (3-part-1) January 16, 2025 to November 30, 2025 For Medical and Toxicology and Community Medicine/ PSM 10.5 months Fourth (3-part-1) December 2025 to May 2027 General Surgery, General Medical, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Ophthalmology 17.5 months Internship June 1, 2027 to May 31, 2028 As per CRMI 2021 Regislations

The NMC further stated that there will be no supplementary batches and Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue as for 2021-22 batch.

The NMC said the total duration of the MBBS course is 66 months And during the first 13 months – starting from November 15, 2022, to December 15, 2023 – students will be taught Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. And for the next 13 months — from December 16, 2023, to January 15, 2025, the students would require to study Pathology, Microbiology and Pharmacology.

However, for the third year — which will be of 10.5 months — there will be lectures on Medicine and Toxicology and Community Medicine/PSM.

The NMC said the fourth year will be of 17.5 months and during this period starting from December 2025 to May 2027, the candidates will learn – General Surgery, General Medicine, Pediatrics, and Ob. Gy, ENT, Ophthalmology.