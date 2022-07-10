NEET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2022 today. Several media reports have claimed that the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card will be released on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Once release, the candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can download their hall tickets by visiting NTA’s official website– neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Update: Check Admit Card Release Date, Official Website, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

To download the admit cards, medical aspirants needs to enter their application number and date of birth on the website. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Admit Card To Be Out Soon On neet.nta.nic.in. Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

NEET UG 2022 Exam Date, Time

The NEET (UG) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET (UG) exam will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Nearly 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Released by July 10: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme on neet.nta.nic.in

Steps to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022″ ( after the link will be activated)

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

For candidates who are facing any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The students must note that NEET UG 2022 will have four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. They need to know that 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For the information of the aspirants, for the correct answer in NEET UG 2022, the candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.