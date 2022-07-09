NEET UG Admit Card 2022: With just a few days left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2022, the medical aspirants are expecting their admit card anytime soon now. The hall tickets for NEET UG 2022 are likely to be released on July 10. Once released, students will be able to check and download NEET UG admit cards online on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Released by July 10: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme on neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET (UG) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET (UG) exam will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Nearly 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

NEET UG 2022 admit card: How to download

Log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022″ ( after the link will be activated)

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

For candidates who are facing any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

NEET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The students must note that NEET UG 2022 will have four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. They need to know that 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For the information of the aspirants, for the correct answer in NEET UG 2022, the candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.