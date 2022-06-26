NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) soon. Once released, students can download the hall tickets from the NTA’s official website– neet.nta.nic.in. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG 2022 out of which over 10.64 lakh are female and 8.07 lakh are male.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Update: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At neet.nta.nic.in | Check Expected Date Here

Before releasing the NEET UG admit card, NTA will request eligible candidate to fill an advanced information slip. This slip mentions details on exam city and exam centre allotted to students.

As per the past trends, candidates can expect the NEET 2022 Admit Card to be out 15 days prior to the examination date. It is to be noted that to download NEET hall ticket, candidates will have to use their required login credentials. The UG medical entrance test is scheduled for July 17. The test will be held offline, in pen and paper mode.

NEET 2022 admit card: How to download Hall Ticket

Go to the official website of NTA-NEET

Click on “Download NEET admit card 2022”

Enter your Application number, Date of Birth, Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

Check all of the information mentioned on the admit card; if everything is correct, download the PDF

Make a copy for yourself

Details Mentioned on the NEET UG Admit Card 2022

Candidates should read all the instructions mentioned on admit cards after downloading it. NEET admit card may also contain a self-declaration form where students will be asked to mention their recent health and travel history.

The following information may be seen on the NEET admission card:

Name of the student

NEET 2022 roll number

NEET registration number

NEET Exam dates (Date and time of the examination)

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Student’s Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Candidate signature

Exam day instructions and guidelines

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of NEET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. So, they need to download the same from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in