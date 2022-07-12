NEET Admit Card 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET-UG 2022) today, July 12, 2022 at 11:30 am. Medical aspirants, who applied to appear for NEET UG 2022 can download the their hall tickets from through the official website– neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download NEET admit card 2022 using their application number, date of birth, and security pin through the download NEET UG 2022 admit card direct link. Candidates are required to carry their NEET UG 2022 Hall Tickets with them to the exam centre for verification purposes.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE: NTA to Release NEET Hall Ticket Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download

NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET UG 2022 on July 17 in pen at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India from 2 to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in paper-based mode. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon; Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, List of Barred Items, Other Details

