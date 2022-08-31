NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) today, August 31, 2022, by 12:15 PM. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key by logging into the official website neet.nta.nic.in. “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today,” NTA in an official notification said.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

Earlier, NEET UG Answer Key was expected to be released by August 30, 2022. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Keys, the Agency will also publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022. The Agency will declare the NEET UG 2022 Result by September 07, 2022.

This year, NEET UG 2022 examination was held on July 17 from 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM. The examination was held in pen and paper mode. Nearly 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance exam, which had received the highest number of applications ever. This year, a total of 18,72,329 candidates registered for the single largest medical entrance exam in the country.

Website to Check NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Download?

To access the NEET UG 2022 answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password.

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password. Now click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

Want to Raise Objections Against NEET UG Answer Key 2022? Check Fee, Procedure Here.

Once the answer key is out, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged. Students will be able to calculate an approx score(NEET Score) with the help of the NEET UG 2022 answer key.

What’s Next After NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

NEET UG 2022 Results will be declared once the objections raised by the candidates are taken into consideration. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022.