NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Hello students, welcome to India.com’s NEET-UG 2022 blog. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in anytime soon. Those who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question, in case they wish to raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key. This year, nearly 18,72,341 candidates had applied for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Stay here for latest updates on NEET UG 2022 answer key, results, cut-off, and toppers list.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here

Live Updates

  • 1:51 PM IST

    NEET Result 2022: NEET Tie-Breaker Policy

    In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

    — Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in biology exam, followed by,

    — Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in chemistry,

    — Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in physics,

    — Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

    — Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in biology,

    — Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

    — Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

    — Candidate older in age,

  • 1:19 PM IST

    NEET-UG 2022: Merit List
    NEET UG 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the eligibility criteria by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    NEET-UG 2022: List of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
    Rank 3: Christian Medical College
    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education Research
    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  • 1:11 PM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022: How To Calculate Percentile Rank

    NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

  • 10:22 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022: Expected Cut-Off

    NEET expected cut-off marks for this year are 50% marks for the general category, 45% marks for PH candidates and 40% for candidates from the reserved category. Students must note that NEET 2022 official cut-off will release after the result is announced.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022: NEET 2022 answer key is expected to be released today on the official website of NTA NEET–neet.nta.nic.in.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

    Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer
    One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer
    If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded

  • 6:43 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon: How to Raise Objections
    Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Later, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Steps to download answer key
    Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on the ‘View NEET UG 2022 answer key’ link
    Enter your credentials
    The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.