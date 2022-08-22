NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Hello students, welcome to India.com’s NEET-UG 2022 blog. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in anytime soon. Those who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question, in case they wish to raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key. This year, nearly 18,72,341 candidates had applied for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Stay here for latest updates on NEET UG 2022 answer key, results, cut-off, and toppers list.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here