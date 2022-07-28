NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: For the students who are waiting for their results, here’s a big update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 29, 2022. After the NEET Answer Key 2022 is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates need to take note that the NTA has not announced any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet. According to some media reports NEET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be out by July 29 while the final result is expected on August 18.Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Other Details Here

For the candidates, the NTA will release the NEET UG results soon after the final answer key is released. Apart from the NEET UG Results, the NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Check List of Top Medical Colleges Here

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to check Answer Key Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates need to know that NEET-UG is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.

This year, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the exam in the county. Notably, this was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh.

The NEET UG 2022 was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on Sunday.