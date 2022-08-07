NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. This time, more than 18 lakh NEET aspirants have appeared for the single largest medical entrance examination held on July 17, 2022. As per several news reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released this week. Once issued, candidates can download the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. However, it is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date/time for the declaration of the result or answer key.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key Released For Paper 1; Here's How to Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Agency will also release the Candidate's response sheet, NEET UG Result along with NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on its website. Below are the marking scheme and the steps to download the NEET UG Answer Key 2022.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

In order to download the Answer Key, a registered candidate can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Marking Scheme HERE

For Section A (MCQs): To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer : Four marks (+4)

: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs): As per the Information Bulletin of NEET UG-2022, Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. There will also be negative marking for Section B.

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

No mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

NEET UG 2022 — Highlights

NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022

July 17, 2022 NEET Official Website(s) : www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/

: www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website.

To be announced later on the website. Declaration of NEET UG 2022 Result on NTA website To be announced later on the website.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.