NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) any time soon. As per several media reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release today, August 09, 2022. Once issued, NEET Aspirants will be able to access their answer key by logging into the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The examination was held from 2:00 PM till 5:20 PM.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

Registered candidates are advised to go through the steps given below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG Answer Key 2022” link given below at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as NEET Registration number, and password/ date of birth.

Key in the credentials and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Raise Objections Against NEET UG Answer Key 2022

NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on its official website. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final.

NEET UG Result 2022: After taking the objections raised by the candidates into consideration, NTA will release the final answer key and result. For more details, please check the official website of NEET UG.